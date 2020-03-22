1931 ~ 2020
Clifton Brooks Wilkinson, 88, of Ogden, Utah, passed away on March 19, 2020, of natural causes.
Cliff was born May 3, 1931, in Hoytsville, Utah to Lawrence and Gladys Wilkinson. He was raised on the family farm in Hoytsville, where farm life, HARD WORK (which he taught his children through example), and a love of animals never left him.
He graduated from North Summit High School and after serving in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955 he attended Brigham Young University graduating in Journalism and Marketing. Cliff married Cleone LaRea Wilde in 1951. They were sweethearts for 68 years.
He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many callings. Cliff was an honorable, faithful, and kind father. His positive and optimistic nature was well known and he did everything "on the upbeat."^ He was totally devoted to and supportive of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Cliff enjoyed a long career in the insurance industry. He faithfully cared for his parents who lived on the family farm until their deaths, traveling weekly to care for them. He was generous in his donations and support to those in need. His spare time was centered around projects at his farm and at his home in Ogden.
He was preceded in death by his wife Cleone, one son Clifton Kirt, two brothers and three sisters, and multiple little angels that he loved but whose journey to earth was abbreviated. Cliff is survived by his five children: Blake, Colleen, Dale, Eric, and LaRea; his twin brother, Clinton Wilkinson; 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank caring and watchful neighbors and friends. We also wish to thank Bristol and Canyon Home Health and Hospices. A special thanks to Annette Wood for her friendship and dedicated care to both Cliff and Cleone. A family graveside service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Hoytsville, Utah Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
