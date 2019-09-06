Clifton Kirtus Spackman

July 19, 1953 ~ August 28, 2019
Kirt was born in Ogden, Utah, to Rona Lee Blood and Joseph Henry Spackman and grew up in Layton, Utah. He married Cheryl Alverson. Together they raised two children, Kaylynn and Clinton. They were later divorced.
Kirt loved the mountains behind the home where he grew up in Layton. He enjoyed hunting especially deer hunting, and riding horses. He was an avid horseman and appreciated a good horse. Kirt acquired a love for shooting and collecting guns, reloading bullets, archery and fishing.
He worked for Browning Arms in Mountain Green for 29 years until their restructuring. He worked for a contractor at H.A.F.B before his retirement in 2018.
Kirt was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Joann Spackman Cheney; and the love of his life, his only daughter, Kaylynn Spackman. He left behind one son, Clinton; three grandchildren; three sisters, Charlene Player, Shelly Archuleta, Kimberly Glover; two brothers, Tony Spackman, and Steven Spackman. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren, Arraya, Arriana, and Austin Castillo who were the love and the sunshine of his life.
Many thanks to the adoptive parents of his three grandchildren, Jeff and Darlene Castillo after the death of his daughter Kaylynn. For that, he was eternally grateful. A big thank you for his special friend Shanna who helped him in so many ways, too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Myers Mortuary 250 North Fairfield Road in Layton, Utah at 2:00 p.m.
Go rest high on Kirt's rock and know you were loved and will be missed.
