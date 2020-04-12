Clifton Lyle Burwell, 74, passed away peacefully in Morgan, Utah, on April 11, 2020. He was born on October 16, 1945, in Seattle, Washington, to Lyle C. Burwell and Lois V. ( Ashbaugh) Burwell. Clif was the youngest of three children.
As a boy and young man, he was an accomplished drummer who won many awards and was selected as the first chair drummer in the Western States High School Orchestra in 1963. He graduated from Weber High School in 1963 and earned a Bachelor's Degree in 1967 from Weber State College.
He married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Ray Stanley on August 21, 1965. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Clif and Virginia moved to Seattle, Washington in 1967 where he started working for Boeing as a computer programmer. In 1971, Clif left Boeing to begin his 30-year career with King County, also in Seattle. For King County, he served as a computer programmer/analyst and held several leadership positions within the data processing department. Before retiring in January of 2001, he had served 12 years as the lead Data Processing Executive for the entire county.
The success he enjoyed in his career never measured up to the pride he felt in his roles of both husband and father. He was a loving father to his four children and provided perennial support to them in all of their endeavors. The only thing Clif enjoyed more than taking his sons fishing and hunting was doting on his daughter. His sage advice, wise counsel, and wonderful personality will certainly be missed by his children.
As a husband, he was a loyal and loving partner for more than 54 years. Clif and Virginia did everything together. They traveled, worked in the Ogden temple, served a full-time mission in Atlanta, and hosted car shows in Morgan, Utah. Towards the end of Clif's life, Virginia became his caregiver sealing their everlasting love.
Clif will also be remembered as a great friend to countless people. He will be missed by car restoration friends, gasoline memorabilia and collecting friends, car show friends, drummer friends, chess friends, mission friends, wildlife viewing friends, and fishing friends.
He is survived by his devoted wife and children: Greg (Maria) Burwell, Jim (Nicky) Burwell, Debbie (Jim) Richards, and Michael Burwell; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Bob and Sharon.
Family graveside service will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: