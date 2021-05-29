Clinton-Doreen W. Chittenden
Clinton-Doreen W. Chittenden was reunited with her Husband, Raymond on May 25, 2021. Doreen was born on September 10, 1924 in Walkworth, Northunberland, England to Edward Taggart and Alice Weatherston Taggart.
Doreen was married to her first husband, Royal C Sessions October 16, 1944 in England, later divorced. Doreen married Raymond M Chittenden on May 8, 1976 in Clinton Utah. They enjoyed 35 loving years together.
Doreen was part of the British Royal Air Force and served in WWII. She worked as a Civil Servant for Hill Air Force Base in Utah for 25 years.
Doreen is survived by her Daughter, Melanie Ruoti, Stepson Raymond. Nephew Dan Kelleher, Niece Kathy (Roy) Villegas. Her grandchildren. Brandi Rich, Robert Sutton, Michael (Heather) Sutton. 8 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
Doreen was preceded in death by her husband Ray, Parents, Brother Desmond and Sister Joan.
Our gratitude to her good friends and neighbors who were a great source of help and comfort over the years. Special thanks to all of her care givers, Dr. Jeffery DeGraw, Nurse Sarah and The Barrington Place Alzheimer's staff.
Graveside services will be held Friday June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kanab City Cemetery. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Myers Roy Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah. See more at www.myers-mortuary.com