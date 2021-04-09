Clyde Conley Jr.
1978 - 2021
Clyde Franklin Conley Jr., 42, passed away April 4, 2021. He was born June 30, 1978 to Clyde Franklin Conley Sr. and Phyllis Marie Renville in Ogden, Utah.
Clyde received his Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Weber State University. He has worked for TD Williamson since February 2018 and enjoyed the friendships he made there.
He married Karen Alacon in 2008, they later separated. This past year he met his love, Mindee Mastronardi-Elmore. Sadly, she preceded Clyde in death on April 3, 2021.
Clyde's car was his hobby, he loved working on it. He enjoyed hunting sasquatch, fishing, nature, astronomy, star gazing and long drives.
Clyde is survived by his mother Phyllis Conley, children: Alex Turk, Shaylee, Chayton and Sean Conley, siblings: Billy (Brooke) Conley, Rosemarie (Juan) Haro, Amy (Richard) Campbell, stepsister Sharon Barinski and stepbrother Danny Wick. He is preceded in death by his father and Mindee.
A celebration of life viewing will be Friday, April 9, 2021, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT.
Cremation under the direction of Myers Mortuary. Donations to help with service costs can be made online thru Clyde's obituary directly to Myers Mortuary. Click on the donations tab at the top of his obituary.