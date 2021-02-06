CMSgt (Ret) Billy L. Hatfield
May 23, 1947 - Feb 2, 2021
Bill passed away peacefully on February 2, 2021, of heart failure. He was born May 23, 1947, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Bill was raised in California and then moved to New London, Connecticut where he met his forever wife, Barbara. They were married on September 10, 1966.
Bill entered Active Duty with the United States Air Force in January 1967. Over 23 years of service to our country, he garnered multiple Air Force-level awards and achieved the rank of Chief Master Sergeant at 17 years of service. He and his family were stationed across the United States and abroad.
After military service, Bill worked for Xpedx/International Paper for 15 years. Post retirement, Bill enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was at Yellowstone looking for bear or weeks on their boat at Flaming Gorge. He loved watching baseball and was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and he and Barbara traveled to many stadiums to see the team play.
Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara; two children, Leigh Ann and Robert; two grandchildren Robert, and Ryan; his "Big Sis" Troy; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his older brother Jim and parents.
Bill will be interred at the Utah Veteran's Memorial Cemetery on February 12th, 2021.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
