Cody Mark Stromberg

October 14, 1976 — December 5, 2020
With tenacity and courage that few possess, Cody fought an incredibly aggressive form of leukemia for a long eight months until the disease became too powerful for even his strong body, and he passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020 with his eternal companion by his side.
Cody was born on October 14, 1976 to Mark and Teena Stromberg in Ogden, Utah. As the oldest child, Cody quickly became the rule maker for his three siblings, earning the title of "Big Boy" - a moniker that endured through his life. Early on in Cody's childhood he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes but he never let it hold him back, especially from extra-curricular activities. His passion for sports was unrelenting. An exceptional athlete, Cody would go on to play college soccer and baseball at Weber State University where he also earned his Bachelor degree.
Cody served a full-time mission in the Nebraska Omaha Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He returned with honor and a deep love of steak and potatoes. Cody's first marriage gave him his greatest blessings; his daughters Emerson (15) and Kamryn (13) - the only two things that couldn't hold a candle to his love of soccer.
In 2010, Cody experienced great heartbreak when his youngest brother Blake was diagnosed with and later succumbed to cancer. Cody missed his brother every day and often looked for characters in tv shows or movies that reminded him of his brother so he could feel like they were together again.
In 2016 Cody met and was sealed for time and all eternity in the Boise, Idaho temple to his eternal companion, Kirsten. It was a joining only God could have orchestrated. Cody and Kirsten filled in each other what they could not do for themselves; joy, companionship, and enduring love. In 2018 Cody's drive led him to complete a Masters degree from Utah State University. Shortly afterward adventure called and Cody and Kirsten packed up their lives and moved to Tennessee where Cody taught and coached soccer at a private school, fulfilling a longtime career dream.
There is no limit to how much Cody will be missed in this life. He was a genuine soul and the most kindhearted of men. We rejoice in our knowledge of the Plan of Salvation that has allowed Cody and his brother to fall into each other's arms on the other side of the veil. Someday we will enjoy the same warm welcome home.
Cody is preceded in death by his brother, Blake and his maternal grandparents Williams. Cody is survived by his wife Kirsten Stromberg, daughters Emerson and Kamryn Stromberg, parents Mark and Teena Stromberg, brother Jared Stromberg (Lacey), sister Jacee McGuire (Billy) and his paternal grandparents Stromberg.
A short graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Kaysville City Cemetery. When we are free from Covid restrictions, we will hold a celebration of Cody's life, fight and strength. In lieu of flowers, please give of yourself and donate blood or platelets, or register on the Be The Match bone marrow registry. Blood and platelets are in short supply yet desperately needed by cancer patients. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.