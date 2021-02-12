Col. LeRoy West (ret)
1923-2021
LeRoy West was born on May 14, 1923 into the home of Jack (John) West and Ethel Rebecca Kitchen. He died in his home on February 8, 2021. He was the last child of six as his father died when he was six months old. He had four brothers Henry, John (Jack), Edward, Verneile and one sister Naomi all deceased.
He was raised in a three-room home on West Temple in Salt Lake City UT. He attended West High School.
He was a member of the "greatest generation" serving in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He was a pilot in the Army Air Corp flying B-17 during WWII.
He married Roberta Simpson on January 21, 1947 in Ogden, UT in the home of his in-laws, Robert and Elizabeth Simpson, later to be solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 12, 1959. They were blessed with three children Greg, Royan, and Linda. With jobs being scarce after the war, he re-enlisted to start a career in the United States Air Force flying many different planes. He had a thirty-year career with his last assignment being at Hickam Air Force Base, HI. He retired in August 1973.
He enjoyed his almost 50 years of retirement with his sweetheart traveling, camping, fishing and a whole lot of golfing. Together they served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ in 2011-12 for inner-city Ogden UT. He had a testimony of a Heavenly Father and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
His family meant a great deal to him. You always knew you could count on him for advice, support and that you had his love.
Late in life he was reunited with a daughter, Vicky Steenblik and her children. They brought new joy to him.
He is survived by his children Greg West, Royan Smania, Linda (Randy) Gangwer and Vicky Steenblik. He has 18 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden. A Private family funeral service will be at 11 am on Monday, February 15, 2021 at the LDS Ward on 1000 Suncrest Dr., in Ogden, with a private family viewing at 10 am. Masks are required at all viewings and the service. Interment will be at Myers Evergreen Memorial Park.
The service will be live streamed at Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com at 11 a.m. on LeRoy's obituary page, where condolences may also be sent to the family.