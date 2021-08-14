Col. Patrick H. Kenny Jr. (USAF RET.)
January 2, 1924 ~ August 10, 2021
Col. Patrick H. Kenny Jr. (USAF RET.) flew his final flight August 10, 2021.
He was born on January 2, 1924 in Patterson Louisiana, the first son of Patrick and Marjorie Kuhlman Kenny.
Patrick attended Texas A & M, enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was commissioned from Aviation Cadet program which fulfilled his dream to be a pilot.
While stationed at Tinker AFB, Midwest City, Oklahoma he met and married Jan Byrd in 1947.
They were blessed with nine children; Jan (Mike) Rios, Patrick III Paco (Evelyn) Kenny, Jeff (Connie) Kenny, Kevin Ann Kenny Woods, John (Jody) Kenny, Tracy (Rose) Kenny, Pete (Wendy) Kenny, Kassie (Mike) Morgan, Tim (Karen) Kenny, 25 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Dad's military career as Col. "Shamrock" Kenny flew the Berlin Air Lift, was the first pilot to log 1,000 hours in the B-47, was an experimental test pilot, graduated from Air Command and Staff College, commanded the 8th TB Squadron in Japan and Korea, commander of three defense systems evaluation squadrons in the Air Defense Command, combat pilot in SEA-Vietnam and ARMISH-MAAG Tehran, Iran.
After 31 years of service he retired from Hancock Field, N.Y. and was honored with may awards including Golden Glove Lightweight Boxing Champion, Legion of Merit, Silver Star and Distinguished Flying Cross.
Continuing his passion for flying he and mom frequently flew his Cessna 182.
Dad was preceded in death by our mother whom he deeply loved and cherished, and our brother, Paco.
A Viewing will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden Utah.
A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church 514 24th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com