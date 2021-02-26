Colene Manzanares Feb 26, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Colene ManzanaresColene Manzanares, 79, passed away February 23, 2021.Services entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesNewgate Mall, after addressing financial woes, 'will be something different'Ogden's Newgate Mall placed in receivership after loan default, to be auctionedUDOT postpones $40 million I-15 project in Davis CountyMorgan County struggles with effects of booming Weber River crowdsOgden's Riverbend area growing; new eateries coming, Dirty Bird and Wimpy and FritzNorthern Utah leaders blast bill broadening who can handle new home inspectionsSurveillance video leads to arrest of Ogden man in Halloween party shootingMan held in alleged kidnapping, beating of woman in OgdenIRS, a major Ogden employer, recalling workers to offices as tax season gears upWeber County COVID-19 transmission index falls to 'moderate' as case count dips +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Girls basketball playoffs: Syracuse tops Corner Canyon 61-50 in 2nd round win Girls basketball roundup: Fremont starts playoff run with 81-33 win over Kearns 6A girls playoffs: Late Pleasant Grove run sends Davis home in the 2nd round Weber State basketball outlasts Sacramento State 82-73 to open series; women's team wins 1st game Seven train cars derail in accident at Ogden rail yard Utah Rep. John Curtis calls for investigation into potential unemployment fraud Utah House committee moves inspection bill along, but some in Northern Utah still opposed Bill limiting public access to mug shots passes Utah Senate