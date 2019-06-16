Colette Carroll Christensen

April 19, 1938 ~ June 12, 2019
NORTH OGDEN ? Our dearly beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the age of 81. She was born on April 19, 1938, to Lloyd and Anna Carroll in Heber City, Utah. Colette grew up in Washington Terrace.
She married Jay Christensen in 1956, and they had three daughters. Together they moved to Nordic Valley and later to North Ogden.
She was known as MA-Colette, grandma or grandma great to all the kids she loved babysitting throughout the years. Colette had a knack for making friends out of complete strangers. It seems that she was always making friends and sharing laughter with those she met no matter where she was. Our family will miss her dearly, but we can smile knowing she is enjoying the company of family members that preceded her.
Colette leaves behind her husband, Jay, after 62 years of marriage; three daughters, Christie (Clark) Crowther, Cindie (Monty) Lewis, and Corrbie (Patrick) Jarboe; grandchildren: Logan (Ryan) Kashanipour, Crystal Crowther, Cameron (Ashely) Crowther, Shad Jones, and Alesha Jones; great-grandchildren: Amira, Ari, Mila, and Sloan Kashanipour and Arrow Crowther; brother; Ron (Jill) Carroll; sister, Arlene (Bob) Egelund.
Funeral services will be held at on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 North Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Eden Meadow View Cemetery, Eden, Utah.
