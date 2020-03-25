November 24, 1942 ~ March 22, 2020
Colin E. Kendell passed away on the morning of March 22, 2020, at his home. He was born to Earl H. Kendell and Flora Hunsaker on November 24, 1942, and was the oldest of six children. He attended elementary school in Uintah, South Ogden Junior High, Weber High School, and was in the first graduating class at Bonneville High School in 1961.
After graduation, he went to work at Utah Power & Light Company as a lineman for many years and worked his entire career until his retirement in the year 1998.
At the age of 19, he married Judie Bair on March 11, 1962. Together they had three children and were later divorced. He married Nancy Harrison on January 8, 1982, and together had two children.
Nancy passed away December 18, 1992 ,and the two were sealed in the Ogden Temple on May 21, 2016. He then married Kathleen Strebel; they were later divorced. He married Janis Brown on December 21, 2008, who had seven children, and they were married until the time of his passing.
Colin loved the outdoors, tinkering in his garage, woodworking, camping, hunting, rock collecting, and polishing, collecting coins, prospecting for gold, watching black and white westerns, Family and Friends. Colin and Janis enjoyed the outdoors together and panning for gold.
He was a member of The Northern Utah Prospectors Association and Dad was a special guest on the Doug Miller Show, giving him the opportunity to show off his gold panning skills; he was very proud of that moment. Through his years at the Utah Power & Light, he made numerous life-long friends whom he cherished. He loved to give people special nicknames such as the one he donned (HUMPER). He loved spending time with his family and especially all of his grandchildren. He also enjoyed his time taking the sacrament to the people in his ward and setting up the American flags in the yards with the scouts.
Surviving is his wife Janis Kendell, daughter Debbie (Ted) Papageorge, daughter Wendy (Brad) Arave, son Jeff (Jennifer) Kendell, son Todd (April) Kendell, daughter Kassie (Darren) Mitchell, daughter Cindy (Dale) George, son Robert (Elspie) Brown, daughter Heidi Allen, daughter Holly (Chris) Miller, daughter Misty (Joe) Barela. Siblings; Carl (Mary) Kendell, Mary (Royal) Lamb, Cheri (Kenneth) Lang, Calvin (Bess) Kendell, Myron (Peggy) Kendell. He also has 34 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, wife Judie, wife Nancy, daughter Heather Eck, daughter Hilary Hernandez, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus Private family Graveside Services will be held at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
