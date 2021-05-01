Colin Kay Thurgood
1948 ~ 2021
Colin Kay Thurgood passed away at his home in Syracuse at the age of 72, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after a nine-month battle with cancer. He was born August 4, 1948 in Ogden, Utah to Duane H. Thurgood and Lois J. Wilde.
On August 28, 1974, Colin married Terri Arnold in Stateline, Nevada. Together they had two sons and one daughter.
Colin served his country in the United States Army from 1967 to 1970. He was trained in combat missile system repair and was a Drill Instructor for Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Colin was a graduate of Clearfield High School Class of 1966. He later received his Associate in Applied Science degree at the Utah Technical College in Heavy Duty Mechanics.
Colin worked in the trucking industry for over 40 years and retired from Yellow Freight Systems Inc. (YRC) after 25 years.
He loved taking care of his lawn and pasture for his kids, grandkids, dogs, chickens and geese to enjoy. He was happiest when he could spend the day cleaning up his yard and filling up garbage cans. When he visited his in-laws, he was affectionately called "that blonde maniac" by his father-in-law because he was trimming trees or doing projects at their house.
Going to family reunions was something that Colin looked forward to each year. He loved to spend time with his relatives in Eureka, Utah and Rexburg, Idaho. He was that annoying person making everyone pose for pictures, but we are thankful that he did.
He was always ready to enjoy live entertainment, concerts, Broadway plays at the Eccles, and anything with his favorite performer, his nephew, Vaden. He loved his weekly dinners and pinochle games with Fred and Betsy. They also introduced him to the Northern Utah ATV Trail Riders Club and friends, Kent and Colleen,
Colin is survived by his wife, Terri Thurgood; children, Mickey Thurgood, Jeffrey (Amber) Thurgood, Linzy Thurgood; brother, Michael (Carol) Thurgood; eleven grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Therin and Leora Thurgood, Clarence and Louise Wilde, brothers, Rick Thurgood and Corey Thurgood.
We would like to thank the staff at Utah Cancer Specialists in Layton, Utah and Dignity Hospice. A special thanks to Colin's nurse, Daniel. You brightened his days. Thank you to his friend, Bob, for the phone calls and friendship over the years.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Syracuse City Cemetery, 1250 South 1000 West. The family will meet with friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 West 2000 South.
Please wear a mask indoors at the mortuary.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com