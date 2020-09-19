Colista Anne Maybury
Colista Anne Maybury returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 16th, 2020 after bravely battling, a sudden and aggressive Lupus attack. Colista was born on October 2nd, 1987 in Ogden, UT, to David and Coleen Maybury. She is preceded in death by her mother; her grandparents; and leaves behind her father; stepmother Linda; brother, David (Tausha); sister, Cherrelle (Brock); six step siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Mission.
We love you and miss you Colista.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Clearfield 23rd Ward Chapel, 4383 West 300 North. Family and friends may gather Wednesday evening at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah from 6 to 8 pm and Thursday at the church prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at West Point City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.myers-mortuary.com