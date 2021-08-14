Colleen Dean
1928 ~ 2021
Colleen Dean, 92, passed away peacefully at her home on August 11, 2021.
Colleen was born in Ogden, Utah in September 1928. Growing up, she loved and cared for her parents, R. Grant Terry and Glenora Olsen, and her siblings. She graduated from Ogden High School and later wed Dale Lamar Dean in 1947. They had four wonderful children, Carolyn, Michael, Steven, and Roger.
Colleen was a dedicated mom to her children. Family came first and was above all else to Colleen. She was a wonderful, loving grandmother who supported her grandchildren in all their endeavors.
Mom/Grandma was a people person. She loved to laugh, and always gifted visitors with a beautiful smile and positive attitude. She was blessed to make a friend to all and had a deep capacity to love others; she was a living example of "Let your light so shine". Mom/Grandma had always shown dignity through her physical adversities, coping through humor and faith.
Mom/Grandma had many caregivers through the years and loved them all. They became an extension of her family. She loved and relied on her family, ward, friends, and neighbors. We give special thanks for the many hours of relief and care provided through Atlas Hospice and Visiting Angels.
Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; and son, Steve. She is survived by her three children, Carolyn Goaslind, Michael (Susan) Dean, and Roger (Wendy) Dean; grandchildren, Denise McGrath, Catrina (Alan) Baum, Jennifer (Preston) Warren, Nicole (Bryan) Jeffreys, Michelle Rogalski, Stephanie (Bob) Morley, Chris (Jen) Dean, Amber (Chris) Fritz, Karsten Dean, and Larissa Dean; and 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
