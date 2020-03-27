1929 ~ 2020
Colleen Dee Curtis Smith passed away on March 25, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her family, of natural causes. She was 90 years young, but ready to go home.
She was born in a one room home in Hibbard, Idaho on the morning of August 27, 1929. The second and youngest daughter of Bill and Laura Curtis.
She married Douglas Smith on September 30, 1950 and was sealed to him and their children in the Logan Temple on October 1, 1962.
She had a firm testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ; was a very active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and raised her family in the 29th ward. She served in many callings; her favorite as Stake Young Women's Camp Director where she had positive and lasting influence on many young women whom still love and remember her.
She and her sister went into the Nursing Home business to take care of their mother. They owned and operated the Smith & Neil Rest Home for over 10 years. She got her nursing license by waiver.
She wrote poems and limericks and loved a good joke. She loved her flowers, roses her favorite.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister and one little great-grandson, Jacob Meyers.
She is survived by her children, La Wana Mathews, Sandra (James) Kimber, Eliot (Judy) Smith, and Rhonda (Keith) Rennemeyer; 10 Grandsons and 10 Granddaughters^69 Great Grandchildren and 8 Great-Great Grandchildren and 1 on the way.
Memories and condolences may be shared at:
www.myers-mortuary.com or sent to Eliot at 1233 W 1200 No., Farr West, UT 84404.
The funeral will be streamed live from "Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park" facebook page Saturday March 28th at 10 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.