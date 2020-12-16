Colleen Fair
Colleen Roberta Fair, 67, was born on June 5, 1953 in Richmond California to Ted and Roberta Fagan.
She married her longtime friend and love Samuel Fair. They shared 45 years together.
Colleen was a devoted Jehovah's Witness. She had a passion for all things gardening. "We may think we are nurturing our garden, but of course it's our garden that is nurturing us."
Colleen kept a warm inviting home and was well known for her hospitality and generosity. She was an outstanding cook and an even better hostess. She enjoyed entertaining and had a passion for making new friends. This loving and compassionate mother passed on her love of cooking to her daughters.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ted, and Roberta Fagan.
She is survived by her husband Sam, children, Lisa (Christian) Castillo, Samantha (Michael) Shupe, Sarah (Aaron) Soule. Her brother Michael (Sylvia) Fagan, sisters, Kathleen Fagan, Melissa (Tim) Wright.
Grandchildren, Logan Castillo, Maxwell Castillo, Samuel Shupe, Hailey Soule, Isabella Castillo, London Shupe, Lauren Soule, Sydney Soule. All of these she carried in her heart.
Please join us in celebrating her life, Saturday, December 19, 2020 @ 4:00 pm via zoom.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82646074403?pwd=UHNCYUgxV0xHWU9tOGxkWm
JFaWRmUT0
Meeting ID: 826 4607 4403
Passcode: 050279
