Colleen Meacham Etherington

July 8, 1948 ~ October 12, 2019
Colleen Etherington, 71, returned home to her Father in Heaven after complications due to surgery.
Colleen was born July 8, 1948, in Logan, Utah to Ivan Meacham and Celia Dean Wixom.
She married Lewis James Etherington, her best friend and love of her life on September 30, 1968.
Colleen graduated from Box Elder High School and worked at the Department of Logistics Agency for 21 years.
Surviving are her five children: Misti Brockman, Spokane, WA; Natalie Etherington, Roy, UT; Jared Etherington, Roy, UT; Denalii Etherington, Roy, UT; Isabella Etherington, Roy, UT; nine grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, two sisters, Verna Montgomery, Layton, UT; and RuthAnn Schmidt, Tremonton, UT.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lewis J. Etherington, five brothers: Don, Sherman, Rulon, Joel, Wayne and one sister, DeAnn.
Colleen had a love and passion for camping, fishing and enjoyed yard work. Colleen's favorite highlight of her life was playing Tripoli with her girlfriends and the thing that touched her heart the most was spending time with her grandchildren.
Colleen was the most caring and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend that anyone could ever want. She touched so many lives with her kindness and sweet words. She will be missed by so many. She has left us with so many treasured memories and she will never be forgotten. She is happy and in a place now with her best friend Louie.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
