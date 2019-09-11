Colleen Venice Jensen Wild

May 29, 1925 September 2, 2019
Our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother returned to our Heavenly Father on September 2, 2019. Colleen was born May 29, 1925, in Brigham City, Utah to Claudius and Clara Ellen Brown Jensen.
She married Walter Herbert Wild July 7, 1944.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary in Brigham City, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, Utah. A viewing will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Mortuary.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at: