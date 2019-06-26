Colletta Owens

March 18, 1946 ~ June 19, 2019
In celebration of her life, the family of Mrs. Colletta M. Owens, announces her peaceful transition. Mrs. Owens passed away on June 19, 2019, with her family by her side at age 73.
Colletta a native of Ogden, Utah was born to parents, Jimmy and Paul Lee Anna Staggers and was raised by her grandparents, William and Vera Yates.
She attended Weber State University. She worked at MTC for 33 years and ended her career as the Executive Assistant to the President.
Colletta was great at decorating, making jewelry and crafts. She was a master at loving people. Her joy was her family and close friends. For it is not how she died, but how she lived, nor is it not what she gained, but what she gave. She befriended those really in need and was always ready, with words of good cheer, to bring back a smile, to banish a tear.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and two brothers, Jimmy Staggers and Michael Staggers.
At her request, no service will be held but her memory will be celebrated and cherished forever by her husband, Henry Owens; son, Darrell Williamson; daughters, Wendy Owens and Ranae Owens; grandchildren, Brandon White, Milan Williamson and Devante Gravely; great-grandson, Landon White; aunt, Sherry Weatherspoon; siblings: Beatrice Abbato, Ricky Staggers, Rodney Staggers, Rosemary Turman and Shirley Henderson-Manley; a host of nieces, nephews, honorary children and friends.
Servant of God well done! Rest from thy loved employ; the battle fought, the victory won, enter thy Master's joy!