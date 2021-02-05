Colonel Jonathan (Bear) Gardner
Jonathan (Bear) Gardner of New Carlisle, Ohio succumbed to medication induced liver failure with his loving daughter with him until the end.
He started his career in the United States Air Force in Korea and continued his illustrious career for 35 years ending with bringing the 419th Fighter Wing to Hill AFB Utah with their symbol he designed, and in Ramstein, Germany as the Advisor to Air Forces Europe. He retired in Floresville, Texas where he lived quietly with his schnauzers Willie and Libby.
Jonathan is survived by his first and only love Pamela, their four children Jacqui, Jon, Chris and Paul. Four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He lived for flying and will be flown with his ashes scattered into into the wind over Eagle Range, Utah per his wishes. The family wishes to thank everyone who helped bring our father home and to honor his last wishes. Your help was invaluable.