Connie Jean Chugg Chatlin
Kaysville, UT - Connie was born in Ogden, Utah on March 15, 1936, and passed away on July 2, 2021 at her home in Kaysville, Utah surrounded by her family.
Connie was the daughter of John and Ella Stokes Chugg. She grew up in Farr West, Utah where she learned the value of hard work. From farming, bottling fruit, milking cows, she did it all. She was the oldest daughter and second oldest of her seven siblings. In her words "We bonded very young and always watched out for each other" Connie valued family and her great love for family was rooted in her upbringing. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Kent and Joe.
She graduated with her bachelor's degree from Utah State University in Physical Education. In 1960 she married Eugene David Chatlin. Together they had four children who adore their mother. They recognized the sacrifices she made throughout her life for each of them. She worked as a physical education teacher, then quit to raise her children. After her divorce she went to work at McKay Dee Hospital in the Emergency Room where she was the physician's coordinator for 32 years, until she retired.
Connie had a gift to create. From a young age she became quite the seamstress, sewing her sister's clothes. This love of creating grew and blossomed throughout her life. She loved to garden and created masterpieces in her yard that all could enjoy. Later in her life her favorite place was sitting on her back patio enjoying her rock flower garden. Connie also created amazing quilts, which quickly grew into her passion. She loved creating, sewing and piecing them together. She passed her talent along to others through teaching or gifting her quilts. If you received a quilt from Connie, you knew you received a treasure.
Connie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. She cherished her membership and had a strong testimony of our Savior and the restored gospel. Her testimony in the gospel was always firmly planted, which gave her strength through the many challenges she faced in her life.
She is survived by her children Jan Watts (Maurice), Jill Coleman (Dave), Karie Beyer (Steve) and Bradley (Kimberly). Grandchildren Kimberly, Elizabeth, Rachael, Landen, Brock, Carsen, Hailey Kate, Caden, Raquel, Spencer, Makena, Bridger, Aspen and Cayman. Four great grandchildren call her GG: Case, Cohen, Rosie and Weldon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. on prior to the funeral service.
Interment will be at the Kaysville City Cemetery
