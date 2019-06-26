Connie Jepsen Chugg, 78, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family.
She was born on December 21, 1940 in Rexburg, Idaho to Cedric Andrew and Melva Ellis Jepsen, both deceased. She had two brothers; Thayne Gerald Jepsen (deceased) and Calvin Dee Jepsen (deceased). After growing up in Rexburg, the family later moved to Ogden, Utah, where she graduated from Weber High School.
She married her soul mate, William John Chugg on December 10, 1968. They recently celebrated the 50th wedding anniversary. Together they had three children; Sandy Thomas of Layton, Utah; Tonya Quigley of Roy, Utah; Brian Chugg of Roy, Utah; two step-sons; Robert Chugg of Layton, Utah and Frank Chugg of Salt Lake City, Utah.
In January 0f 2010, they adopted three boys, Aidan James Quigley, Jaedyn Christopher Quigley and Caiden Anthony Quigley. She has seven grandchildren and 10 Great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
