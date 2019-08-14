Connie Lucille Frost Neal

April 11, 1969 ~ August 10, 2019
Our strong Momma, sister, daughter, and friend passed away on August 10, 2019. She was with her children, Kaitlinn and Carson Neal, in her home and passed peacefully.
Connie was born on April 11, 1969, to Karen Healy and William Frost in Utah. She enjoyed getting together with friends from Weber High's class of 1987, leading employees during her IRS career, fulfilling callings through the LDS church, and doing anything outdoors with her family. Her kids were her life and she stayed on this earth as long as she could for them. She was vibrant, loving, and a true inspiration to us all.
Her legacy will live on through her two children, parents, five siblings and spouses, and numerous nieces and nephews. We will take a piece of her wherever we go.
Friends may visit with family on August 16, 2019, from 6-8 PM and August 17, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 AM. Celebration of Life services will be held on August 17, 2019, at 11 AM. Location for all services will be at her LDS Stake Center: 2141 West 1800 North Clinton, UT. Please wear bright colors per Connie's request. She will be buried in the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to America First Credit Union under account number 9111857. Funds will go towards her expenses and be donated to her favorite charities.
Special thanks to Myer's Mortuary of Ogden, the Clinton 17th Ward, CNS Hospice/Home Healthcare, and the U of U Hospital for the excellent care of our mother for over 15 years.
We love you to the moon and back times infinity, Momma!
