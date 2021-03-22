Connie Mae Myers
July 8, 1952 - March 13, 2021
Connie Mae Myers, 68, passed away on Saturday March 13, 2021.
Connie was born on July 8, 1952 in Grand Junction, Colorado and grew up in Ogden and Layton, Utah.
She graduated from Layton High School and attended Park University at Hill Air Force Base.
She worked at Hill Air Force Base as a Contract Negotiator for over 38 years before retiring in early 2018.
She loved traveling, cooking, camping, and fishing, golfing, and doing things to help or delight her countless friends and family members. Her incredible generosity will be remembered by all those who were influenced or changed by her caring hand.
Connie was second in a family of seven, the daughter of Eleanor and Mike Lovato. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, aunts, and uncles.
She is survived by her husband Myron Myers, son Jordan Myers, sisters Elaine and Debbie, brothers Jimmy, Randy, Ricky, and Ronnie, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held by her family later this year as the weather improves. Other arrangements are under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary in Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com