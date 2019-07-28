September 16, 1941 ~ July 3, 2019
Connie Marie Garver Van Hook born September 16, 1941, in St. Anthony, Idaho to Bessie Sarah (Clark) and Earl Raymond Garver passed away July 3, 2019, in Ogden, Utah.
After graduating from South Freemont High School in St. Anthony, St. Benedict's School of Nursing in Ogden 1962, and the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Connie served in the United States Air Force Reservist program as a flight nurse for two years during the latter years of the Vietnam War. She completed numerous missions to Vietnam where she cared for the wounded as they were flown back to the United States.
She worked as an RN for four decades at St. Benedict's/ Ogden Regional Hospital until retirement. During that time Connie served as head nurse in the ICU as well as fulfilling Quality Assurance duties. Near the conclusion of her career, she served for several years as Risk Manager for the hospital. Connie was recognized with the Corrine Holston Award, while working as a nurse, for her devotion to her career as she did not miss a day of work for many years.
On June 6, 1974, she married Dr. Cloyd D. Van Hook. They continued living in the Ogden area where she remained a cherished partner, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and generous neighbor for more than 45 years.
Connie is survived by her stepchildren, Cloyd Van Hook (Carmela) LA; Vicky Young (Charles) IL; Marilyn Van Hook (Michael Goodrich) WA; and James Van Hook (Stacy) Ogden; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Siddoway MT, Joan Thornton GA and Madeline Garver CO; many nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly, and her faithful dog, Bella.
Her husband; parents; granddaughter, Emily Hesse; niece, Sara Thornton; and brothers, Dr. Paddy Garver and Earl Garver Jr. preceded Connie in death.
Connie was a member of St. James The Just Catholic Church in Ogden.
Connie donated her body to the University of Utah School of Medicine. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Education Center at Ogden Regional Medical Center. Parking is available in the Education Center lot, southwest of the hospital.
The family would like to acknowledge Connie's precious friends, Vicky Nielsen, Jeanette Smyth and Pat Brown for their care and unwavering support for Connie and her family. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made, in her name, to a charity of your choice.
