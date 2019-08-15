Connie Rae Lowder died unexpectedly at home on August 6, 2019 in Kaysville, Utah at the age of 76.
Connie was born on April 5, 1943, in Kaysville, UT to Parley and Winona Thorderson. She graduated from Davis High School in 1961. She married Larry Miller, her high school boyfriend in 1962. While married to Larry they had two children Randy and Cari. They later divorced in 1978. Connie married Grant Lowder in 1980 and lived in Arizona, Colorado, Washington, and then returned to Utah.
Connie was an accomplished cook and often cooked, canned and dipped chocolates with her sisters and family. She was a witty individual who loved to laugh and play games with family and friends. She was an active and dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many various positions.
Connie is survived by her mother, Winona Thorderson, Kaysville, UT; children, Randy Miller (Susan) Kaysville, UT; and Cari Jones (David) Kaysville, UT; stepsons, Doug Lowder (Melanie) Vancouver, OR; Mark Lowder (Liz) Las Vegas, NV; Jeff Lowder (Julie) Tyler, TX; stepdaughters, Lisa Wilkins (Barry) Springville, UT; Jodi Dickson, Lake Stevens, WA; brothers Zak Thorderson (Donna) Layton, UT; Kim Thorderson (Claudia) Farmington, UT, sisters, Nedra Overstreet (Leroy) American Fork, UT; Sheila Steiner (DeVon) Bountiful, UT; and sister-in-law, Carol Thorderson, Tupelo, MS. She is preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Grant Lowder, father, Parley Thorderson, brother, Dick Thorderson and stepdaughter, Lori Lowder.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support shown during this difficult time. She will be missed by us all.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Flint Meadows Ward, 615 N. Flint Street, Kaysville. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main and Saturday from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Aultorest Memorial Park, Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: