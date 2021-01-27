Connie Simcox Clement
Connie Jensen Simcox Clement, 97, passed away on January 25, 2021. She was the daughter of Kenneth Samuel and Elsie Rosetta Spencer Jensen. She married Howard Glen Simcox, Jr in 1944 and they had three children; Carol, Robert (Bob) and Kenneth (Ken). After Howard's passing in 1992, she married Lee Ellis Clement in 1994 and gained four more children Gary, Scott, Joni and Craig. Lee passed away in 2016.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT. Those wishing to view the livestream of the Services, use this link https://m.facebook.com/pg/mortuarymyers/videos/ to Connie's livestream. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to services. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and masks are required.
Interment in the Brigham City Cemetery.
