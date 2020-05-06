Connie Waite

1929 ~ 2020
Connie Jeanine LeBaron Waite passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, in the company of her daughters.
Connie was born February 10, 1929, in Los Angeles, California to Ted and Relia LeBaron. She graduated from Boulder High School and attended BYU.
She married Kay Irving Waite in the Salt Lake Temple on October 24, 1947. They were married for 67 years.
She is survived by her daughters as well as 27 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, one niece and five nephews.
The family would like to express thanks to Country Pines and CNS for the support and care she received.
Private family services will be held.
Services will be live-streamed Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. Please see link at bottom of obituary on website.
Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: