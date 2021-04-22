Conrad J Romero
1950 - 2021
Conrad passed away on March 26, 2021.
Conrad was born in Zacatecas Mexico to Pedro and Elvera Romero. He was an active member of the Christian Church. He worked in Construction as a Plumber. He had many friends. He was a big Dallas Cowboys Fan. Conrad is survived by his two children Anthony and Micah Romero by his 9 grandkids. And his siblings Elia, Arturo, Raul, Elsa, Pedro Jr, and Leandro. Conrad was preceded in death by his parents. A graveside and memorial services at Memorial Gardens of Wasatch Cemetery 1718 Combe RD, Ogden Ut 84403 at 2 pm.