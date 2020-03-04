Cora "Bell"^Elizabeth Thinnes

1925 ~ 2020
Cora "Bell"^Elizabeth Neyman-Osmond Thinnes, 94, passed away March 1, 2020. She was born August 5, 1925 in San Diego, CA., the daughter of John Wesley Neyman and Agnes LaVerna VanNoy. She was raised in San Diego and Star Valley, WY, graduating from Star Valley High School. She lived in the greater Ogden area and raised her family there; she resided in Bear River City, UT., for 17 years.
Cora married Harold E. Womack, they later divorced. She married Adelbert "Del"^F. Thinnes and they were married for 64 years before his passing in March of 2017. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved teaching! She served in the Presidencies and as a teacher in Sunday School, Primary, Young Women's, and Relief Society; and was a temple worker for many years. She served an LDS mission with her husband in the Florida Jacksonville Mission. She was a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
She retired from IRS. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, handiwork, and was a member of the Toastmasters. She loved her clocks and everyone knew it! She loved working in her flower gardens.
Cora is survived by her children Lynda Hadley, Gary Womack (Juana), Ron Thinnes (Anna), LaVerna Gray (Bob), Randy Thinnes (Stella), Dixie Thinnes, Debbie Widdison (Paul), Richard L. Thinnes (Cheryl), Gale Livingston (Earl); 40 grandchildren; 92 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Clarence E. Womack and Larry J. Womack; three brothers Rulon, Ralph and George Osmond; two grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Bear River LDS Chapel, 5870 N. 4700 W., Bear River City. A viewing will be held at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday at the church prior from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment, Bear River Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Legacy House and their amazing employees who loved and cared for Mom and Encompass Hospice especially Tammy and her family.
