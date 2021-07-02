Corbin James Hastings
June 8, 2021 ~ June 25, 2021
Corbin James Hastings, the infant son of Ashley and Jackson Hastings of West Haven, Utah, passed peacefully while in the arms of his loving parents at McKay-Dee Hospital, June 25, 2021.
During his short 17 days here on Earth, he touched many lives and was deeply loved by family and friends. Although he was so tiny and frail, he gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. Though our hearts are broken and our arms are empty, his life was a brief gift that will live on in our hearts until that day when we are reunited.
Corbin was born on June 8, 2021 and is survived by two siblings, Ethan (7) and Addilyn (3) and grandparents Nancy and Dennis Spiegel, Lisa Hastings, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Robert Hastings.
As a family, we would like to express our deep appreciation to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at McKay-Dee Hospital for the loving care and genuine concern they provided for our little Corbin and for us as a family. They were incredible.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the West Haven Cemetery, 1525 South 2350 West. The family will meet with friends Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
