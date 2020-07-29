Corene Marie Snow (Goodman)

January 1 ,1976 ^~ July 24, 2020
Corene Marie Snow (44) passed away at home, on the morning of July 24, 2020, after a valiant battle against ovarian cancer. Corene was born on Jan. 1, 1976 to Gerald and Debroah Goodman in Tempe, Arizona and was raised in southwest Missouri on the family farm with her six younger siblings.
Corene served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Los Angeles and upon returning completed her B.S in Public Health from the University of Utah and then went on to get her Master's Degree from Utah State University. Corene worked as a health educator and policy writer at the Bear River and Weber-Morgan Health Departments for about seven years. Then worked as a health coach, curriculum developer and trainer at Orriant for 11 years.
She met Roger Snow while she was finishing her Master's degree and he was teaching high school. They were blessed with three gorgeous children, Keira (13), Ryder (12) and Savanna (9), She loved playing volleyball and pickleball, going to the gym, hiking, boating, camping, and anything active, except swimming. She hated cold water. She loved experimenting with recipes and her family always ate what she cooked, good or bad.
Corene was a friend to all, and a steadfast example of living life with faith over fear.
Corene is survived by her husband, Roger; three children, Keira, Ryder, and Savanna; her parents, Gerald and Debroah; grandpa, Clifford Johnson; her brothers, Daniel, Ryan, Rex, Blaine, and Spencer; one sister, Rebecca.
Online condolences may be made at: