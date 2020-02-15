June 7, 1932 ~ February 12, 2020
Corene McLeod, 87, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born on June 7, 1932 in Huntington, UT, the daughter of Elmer and Clarice T. Gardner Miller. Corene resided in the Ogden area most of her life.
She married Stewart C. McLeod in May 13, 1953 in Elko, NV. Stewart passed away on August 19, 1986. Corene married Loraine Chamberlain on February 14, 2006 in St. George, UT. Loraine passed away on August 9, 2015.
Corene worked as an accountant for the Ogden Circuit Court.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Corene is survived by her sons, Rod B. Lunt, Craig N. McLeod, Kevin A. McLeod, and Corey S. McLeod; 16 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas J. Miller. She was preceded in death by two husbands, her father and mother, and five brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Shadow Ridge Ward Chapel, 1401 Country Hills Drive, South Ogden. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist s Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: