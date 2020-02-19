Corrine Price Smothers

June 6, 1932 ~ February 17, 2020
Corrine Smothers, 87, passed away in her home on February 17, 2020, after a brave earthly struggle with cancer, broken bones and heart disease.
Corrine was born in Bradfordsville, Kentucky, to Frank and Pearl Price. She spent her youth in Kentucky where she met her sweetheart, Raymon.
They were married February 12, 1947, and moved to Utah shortly after where she raised six children and lived the remainder of her life.
Corrine was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She loved gardening and eating fresh fruit and vegetables from her yard. She canned many bottles of fruit and jam for her growing children and enjoyed baking chocolate pies and banana pudding for them and her grandchildren. She loved red roses and also animals. She always had a dog or two in her home along with birds and fish.
She is survived by her children, Danny (Sherle) Smothers, San Tan Valley, AZ; Steven Ray Smothers, Vernal, UT; Debra May Hendry, Roy, UT; Pearl Elaine Stuart, Ogden, UT; and Melinda Sue Smothers, Ogden, UT; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Pearl Wade; her husband, Raymon of 49 years and her son, Timmy Allen Smothers.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
The family would like to thank hospice for their loving and kind care and all the loving hands and hearts that helped her during her last days.
She was loved by all who knew her.
