April 29, 1932 ~^December 14, 2019
Ellen Corrine Woolsey Gravis passed away on December 14, 2019, of complications following a fall. She was surrounded by her six daughters. She was born April 29, 1932 in Loa, Utah. A daughter of John W Woolsey and Angela Behunin Woolsey.
She had a wonderful childhood growing up in Escalante with memories to last a life time.
It was love at first sight when she saw Leo Gravis in a strawberry field in Ogden, Utah.
Corrine and Leo were married September 2, 1949. They enjoyed 60 years together. Their union was blessed with six daughters.
Corrine worked side by side with Leo in their very successful upholstery business, Ogden Furniture Shop.
Corrine was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her church callings in Primary and Relief Society. She was a proud member of the Utah Daughters of Pioneers.
Corrine's favorite day was Friday, because it was her day in the beauty shop (thanks Elaine). She loved to embroidery, sew and she taught many in 4-H.
She is preceded in death by her sweetheart Leo, parents, two sisters; Frema Gravis and Cloma Haskins and two grandchildren.
Corrine is survived by her daughters: Coralee and David Roskelley, Connie and Russ Tubbs, Marie and Steve Rasmussen, Meryl and Brent Rasmussen, Leah and Dale Dickmann, Sheila and Lane Bird, and 21 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren. Sisters: Carrie Taylor, Jackie Jones and brothers: Dennis Woolsey, Jon Woolsey
Funeral services held at 12:00 noon, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah. Friends may call on Friday, December 20, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and 10:40 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. with the funeral service at Myers Mortuary following at 12:00 p.m. Internment in the Hooper City Cemetery next to her husband Leo.
