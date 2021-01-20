Cory Bruce Cameron
March 27, 1952 ~ January 12, 2021
Corydon Bruce Cameron, 68, ended his mortal journey on January 12, 2021, after a valiant fight with lymphoma, heart failure, pneumonia and COVID. He kept on enduring everything that came his way with humility and optimism. It's no wonder one of his nicknames was "the rock".
He was our rock through good times and bad. He was gentle and kind and could be relied on for an encouraging word and a good long hug. He loved everyone, period. He sought to make others comfortable and was happiest when he was giving.
The oldest of four children, Cory was born March 27, 1952 in Provo, UT to Rita Fern Vance and Ruperd Cameron Jr. He grew up in Michigan and California, graduating from Westmont High School, then serving an LDS Mission in Stuttgart, Germany. He liked to dive, swim and was a fierce wrestler. He met Patricia Jeanne Payne at BYU and they were sealed on December 20, 1975 in the Mesa, AZ Temple. They made their home together in West Valley, UT and Pleasant View, UT.
Cory worked for many years at Mount Ogden Middle School and found joy in his interactions with students, teachers and staff. He loved to build and tinker and had a gifted technical mind.
He loved the Lord and the Gospel and often found quiet, simple ways to show that love. Through his numerous health challenges, the support from his Pleasant View 1st ward family filled him with hope and determination.
He was so proud of his family. His favorite thing to do was to be with all of them, listening and smiling while their shenanigans took place.
Cory is survived by his children, Trenton (Lori), Megan (Aaron) Woolstenhulme, Aaron, Brendon (DeNae), and Dustin (Monica); his grandchildren, Nathan, Wyatt, Parks, Maddie, Pearl, Hannah, Logan, Caleb and Mason; his brother, Wes (Andrea) Cameron, and sisters, Sandy (Curtis) Folsom and Lynnell (Frank) Martinez; along with many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jeanne.
A small family gathering will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with family on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N Washington Blvd. Internment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ogden Schools Foundation, 1950 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401, or https://www.ogdenschoolfoundation.org/
Services will be live-streamed Saturday at the bottom of Cory's obituary page and condolences may be shared at. www.lindquistmortuary.com.