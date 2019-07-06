December 14, 1974 ~ June 27, 2019
Courtney A. Warden, age 44, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in King County, WA. He was born December 14, 1974, in Ogden, UT to Albert E. and Connie K. (Hadley) Warden. He grew up in Roy, UT and graduated from Roy High in 1993. He worked for Hill Air Force Base as an F16 mechanic until 2003, when he moved to the Seattle area. He then worked in the Aerospace field as a painter until becoming a stay-at-home Dad.
He married MaryBeth Wybrow on July 7, 2007. They have three amazing children; SaraJane (14), Fisher (12), and Jaspen (6). He loved his family and was so very proud of them. He often called his loved ones to let us all know how amazing they are. They shared many special moments and could often be found on spontaneous adventures together.
Court was a very special soul. He had a huge heart and a perspective on life that was all his own. He loved to attend rock concerts, and in many ways, was a "Rock star" in his very own rock show. He was a master chef, a skilled fisherman, and the best of story tellers. He was always happy to lend a hand and to share his knowledge with anyone that needed it.
We will miss you every day, "Red Face".
Friends, family, and others whose lives Court touched are invited to the home of Melissa Wybrow, 2040 E. 7700 S. South Weber, UT from, 4:20 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.