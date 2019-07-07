August 29, 1942 ~ July 3, 2019
Courtney Bill Cowley, 76, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, with his family nearby. He was born August 29, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Vera Ann Webster and William (Bill) Adams Cowley. He was raised in Layton, Utah and graduated from Davis High in 1960 where he played football and baseball.
In his youth, he worked at the family-owned Kowley Drug Store and liked to ski and ride his horse 'Old Blue'. He served a mission to the Central States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended Weber State College where he played football and met the love of his life, Patricia Patten.
They were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 10, 1964, and moved to Logan, Utah where he attended Utah State University. He graduated with a degree in education and because of his love for the Indian people, he and Pat chose to move to the Navajo Reservation. They lived in Crownpoint, New Mexico, and Chinle, Arizona where he taught high school for over nine years. They then moved to Carson City, Nevada where he taught at Stewart Indian School for four years before being transferred to Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah where he taught until its closing. He worked for the IRS in Ogden, Utah until he retired and enjoyed being a greeter at Walmart in Brigham City.
Court and Pat had four children and throughout his life, he made spending time with his family and supporting them in all of their interests a priority. He was a proud and accepting father to his special needs children. He helped to organize and coordinate the Brigham City Special Olympics team for almost ten years. After the death of his youngest son, Court and his wife, Pat joined The Compassionate Friends and became the chapter leaders for several years. He loved playing and watching sports, was a big USU Aggie fan, and often attended Box Elder high school games and practices.
He liked to sing and had the opportunity to perform in the choir at the priesthood session of general conference. He enjoyed reading and journaling and doing a variety of arts and crafts. He loved all dogs and he was especially fond of his Great Danes. He loved to join in almost any activity or event, was game for about anything, and was always a good sport. He always rooted for the underdog.
He faithfully fulfilled a number of church callings including district mission president, early morning seminary teacher, Cub Scout committee chairman, Scout Master, temple preparation teacher, high priest instructor, and dedicated home teacher. Even as his mobility decreased, he attended the temple regularly. He was always the spiritual leader of his home and family, leading them in family prayer and gospel living.
Court leaves behind his wife, Pat; of almost 55 years, his two daughters, Lucinda Cowley, Brigham City, UT; Robin Cowley, West Jordan, UT., his brother, Carter (AuDeane) Cowley, SLC, UT, his two dogs Opie and Austin, and his two grand-dogs Wilbur and Mazie.
Court has now happily rejoined his sons Doug and Wade, his parents, his brother Gary (who died in infancy), and many members of his extended family.
Our family would like to thank CNS Home Health Care and Signature Home Health Care for the loving care they have provided over the years. We would also like to thank all of the caring neighbors and friends who have helped and supported our family in many ways.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the North Stake Center (620 N. 300 E.) in Brigham City, Utah. Viewings will be held Tuesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel at 634 E. 200 S. in Brigham City and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 at the church. Interment in the Brigham City Cemetery.
