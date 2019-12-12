January 24, 1939 ~ December 9, 2019
Cozetta (Cozie) Diann Rockefeller Schaffer, 80, passed away on December 9, 2019, at Hidden Valley Assisted Living. Cozie was born January 24, 1939, in Los Angeles, California to Charles Emery and Edna Cozetta Rockefeller. She married Charles Henry Schaffer on October 14, 1962, in Downey, California.
Together they raised four children, Pamela Joann (Ed) Diviney, Cynthia Ann (Gary) Pinkava, Cheryl Jo (Brad) Allen, Gregory Charles (Heidi) Schaffer.
She was a registered nurse for 24 years working in various clinics and hospitals, retiring in 1999 as the occupational nurse for Kimberly Clark.
She enjoyed oil painting, puzzles, traveling, visits from family members, and socializing with friends. Cozie and Chuck served in the Missouri Independence Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Cozie is survived by her husband, children, 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, her sister Doris Loomis, six nieces, and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, twin sister Loretta Ann, and a granddaughter Cortney Joann Allen.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Harrisville Stake Center, 1560 N. 200 W. at 1:00 PM. Friends can visit family members prior to the services from 11:45-12:45.
Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: