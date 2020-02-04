August 14, 1940 ~ February 2, 2020
CPT George Henry Whitley, III (Ret), 79, passed away on February 2, 2020. Born August 14, 1940, in Salt Lake City, UT to George Henry, Jr. and Amy Springer Whitley, George was the second of four children. Raised and schooled in the Salt Lake area, George met Nancy Keller at a Gold and Green Ball in the 8th Grade and never let go. They were married November 27, 1957 in Salt Lake and later sealed in 1960 for time and all eternity. They just celebrated their 62nd Anniversary.
He earned his Masters degree from Florida State University. From 1957 until his retirement as a Captain in the US Air Force in the fall of 1978, George served honorably, and he and Nancy lived in Japan and all over the United States. He recalled fondly his time in Mississippi where his daughter Carrie was born and a year of service in Greenland when his son Lowell was born. After retirement George worked in finance management and logistics at HAFB until a second retirement in 2000.
His life was full of service. In Japan he was "Mr. Santa"^for his crew. To his ward and stake he was a trusted financial clerk and he enjoyed other callings in the church, including as a missionary companion with Nancy to the Jefferson Ward. George volunteered extensively in his community. He was a longtime member of the Riverdale Lions Club and served as a District Governor. He was instrumental in starting the tissue delivery service for the Lions Eye Bank through the John Moran Eye Center. He also volunteered for the 2002 Winter Olympics.
George was a bit of a jokester, but he will be remembered most by his grandchildren as a quiet, gentle, generous, and supportive man. George and Nancy loved holidays, birthdays, and special family occasions, and helped make each event "the best."^
George loved the outdoors, camping, taking trips with Nancy, and especially time at East Canyon and Grey's River.
George is survived by his wife, Nancy Kay (Keller) Whitley, Riverdale; daughter, Carrie-deceased (Dave) Helm; son, Lowell (Jill) Whitley, Ogden; eight grandchildren, Shawn (Heidi) Helm, Amberly (Joshua) Johnson, Kirsten Helm, Amanda (Joseph) Cross, Bryan Helm, Weston-deceased (Tara) Whitley, Steven Whitley, Kalecia (Brandon) Hulsey, and Amy (Kyle) Ellis; 19 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Sheron (Bob) Flaster, Florida; Jeniel (Dahl) Powell, Salt Lake City; and Carol Andersen, Sandy. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Carrie L. Helm; and grandson, Weston S. Whitley.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
The family gives special thanks to the McKay-Dee Hospital ICU for their kind and thoughtful care.
The family suggests contributions to the John Moran Eye Center at https://healthcare.utah.edu/moran/giving/.
Condolences may be shared at: