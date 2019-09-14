June 6, 1951 ~ September 8, 2019
Craig James Bingham, 68, of Golden Valley, Arizona passed away September 8, 2019, from natural causes while camping at Strawberry Reservoir while enjoying the outdoors, cool temps and plentiful fishing.
He was born June 6, 1951, to John W. and Barbara (Lassen) Bingham in Ogden, Utah. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated from Bonneville High in 1969. Craig started in the grocery business working alongside his father and pursued a longtime career working for several stores. He moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he later co-owned and operated a service station for several years. He then returned to the Ogden area and was employed at Smith's Warehouse as a mechanic, where he retired and moved to Golden Valley, Arizona.
He enjoyed renovating his home and his desert landscape. He also enjoyed golf, camping, fishing, hunting and bike trips to many places, including Yellowstone, Montana, and Sturgis on his Harley. He was an animal lover and had rescued two dogs; appropriately named Davidson and Davidson the 2nd.
He had a great love for his family and adored his parents. He would always come home for the holidays and summer months to be with family. Craig was a people person, he was quite witty, and he enjoyed making people laugh.
He is survived by two brothers and one sister; Bradley L. (Melanie) Bingham, Kurt J. Bingham, and Leslie (Kevin) Jordan. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3628 S. 2700 W., West Haven, Utah, with a visitation with friends and family from 11:00 ? 11:45 a.m.
