Craig R. Hope
1949 - 2021
Craig Reid Hope, age 71, passed away peacefully in his home in South Ogden on March 10th. He was born on December 04, 1949 in Ogden, Utah, son of Earnest Reid Hope and Etta Hope. He graduated from Bonneville High School in 1968.
He married Deborah Louise Smith on May 9, 1981 in Elko, Nevada and was a loving companion. When she became severely ill, Craig took over in all of the ways she wasn't able, taking care of her for 30 years until her passing in 2017.
Craig worked at Hill Field Air Force Base, where he was known for being meticulous and thorough. He was highly respected by his peers. Craig retired in 2005 after 32 years of service.
Craig was an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman, and loved camping with his family. He also loved cheering on his grandson at the chariot races, which he never missed. He was blessed with many life-long close friends whom he loved dearly. He was a lifetime member of the Montana Opening Fraternity and looked forward to the annual festivities all year long. He also loved to drive and work on his 1928 Model A that he had owned since he was 16 years old.
Craig was loved by everyone, was quick to make friends, always willing to offer a hand if it was needed. He was always ready for a good time and was the life of the party. He had a pure joy and enthusiasm for life, a presence, love of a good story, good music, and nature. Craig had a soft spot for animals and will be greeted across the rainbow bridge by many beloved pets.
Craig is survived by his children Shana (Gregg) Gibson, Sam (Kipperlee) Swenson, and Athena (Lance Jackson) Hope; his grandchildren Logan Gibson, Matrim Mann, and Aviendha Mann. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Louise Hope and his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing prior from 12 to 1 p.m.
The Celebration of Life will be live streamed on Craig's obituary page on Myers website, www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.