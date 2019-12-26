Curtis Hyde

June 26, 1952 ~ December 21, 2019
The war is over; after a 4-1/2 year battle with pancreatic cancer, Curt died Saturday, December 21, 2019, during one of his favorite seasons of love, hope and miracles.
Curt was born and raised in Philadelphia where he graduated high school and college. In 1977, a friend of his was managing the service department at a Honda dealership in Ogden. Curt was working at a Yamaha shop at the time and decided to travel to Utah, work the season as a technician, ski all winter, and then head home. Little did he know he would meet his future wife, Delene Blair, at the dealership and would go on with her brothers, Preston and Kevin Blair, to own and operate Newgate Motorsports and later Layton Cycle and Sports.
Curt was the service manager at Newgate Motorsports for over 30 years. Some of the best technicians working today worked under him. He had a natural ability to understand how things worked. He spent many hours in his youth taking things apart and putting them back together. He could fix anything, often times, with things readily available, like a motorcycle with a paper clip or a boat with a Styrofoam cup, and more. We always called him McGyver. One of the best things about him was his sense of humor. He loved acronyms and really got a kick out of coming up with them. He later went on to manage Layton Cycle and Sports in Layton until he retired in June.
Curt loved us and let us know in words or actions every day. His love is what will get us through our grief; it surrounds us. Our lives are so much better because he was in them. We miss him. He had a great sense of humor, work ethic, strong sense of right and wrong, and a great ability at judging character. Curt loved to be busy puttering around the garage and would drag us kicking and screaming into having fun. It is because of him that we zip lined, repelled down a waterfall, went snowmobiling, jet skied, went boating, camped, skied, hiked, went biking, did spin classes, rode motorcycles, ATVing, and had so much fun, laughter and many adventures.
Curt was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Mary Hyde; brothers Christopher and Eddie; his brothers-in-law Trace, Preston, and Todd Blair.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Delene; his children and their spouses Allie (Andrew) Longoria and Spencer (Colby) Hyde; and his precious grandchildren, his joys, Dominic, Layla and Donovan Longoria and Bexley and Jaxson Hyde.
The family will have a private gathering to place his cremains. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Oakridge Country Club 1492 Shepard Lane, Farmington, UT on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 1:00-4:00 PM.
Please leave the sympathies at the door. We've had 4-1/2 years of heartache, sorrow, grief and despair. This is to celebrate how very lucky we were to have had him. He lives on in our memories with every funny story about what he did or said. We loved him so much and love him still. Please don't send flowers, they weren't his favorite. Go open a bag of gummy bears, crack open a Keystone Light, crank up the Grateful Dead (yes, he was a dead head), go on a hike, ride your bicycle, hug your family, bug your wife, or do his favorite thing in the world^jump on your motorcycle and ride like the wind. Now that, he would have loved!
A special thanks to Dr. Moesinger, Dr. Hansen, and staff for the miracle of 4-1/2 years; and to hospice for making the worst time much easier for him and us.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: