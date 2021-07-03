Curtis Lee Simonson
Curtis Lee Simonson
Passed away May 11, 2021, Ogden Utah of natural causes.
Born in Yankton, South Dakota, April 25, 1940, to Virgil and Marion Simonson. He was a laborer most of his life and built homes, very good with his hands. He and his wife, Sharon Simonson (Pecht), became Jehovah's Witnesses in 1992, he loved Jehovah very much.
Survivors are his wife Sharon of 45 years, 9 children Betty (Jim) Vermillion SD, Debra (Vern) Ogden, Virgil (Linda) Havre MT, Sherry (Red) Ogden, MaryAnn (Martin) Layton, Jeannie -West Point, Brian (Shanna) Salt Lake City. One Brother Dennis (Shelly) Brigham, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother Marion, and father Virgil, brother Gary, 3 sisters Sharon, Mona, and Cindy. 1 Grandson Kevin Jake, and a daughter in law Paige.
He was loved by his whole family, and the love of my life. He will be greatly missed. Thank you to hospice for taking such good care of him. There will be a celebration of his life at a future date.