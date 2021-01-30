Curtis Robert Christensen
January 25, 1957 ~ January 27, 2021
Curtis Robert Christensen, age 64, passed away at his North Ogden home Wednesday January 27, 2021 after a brief illness.
He was born January 25, 1957, in Ogden, Utah the oldest child of Robert Z. and Laurie Springer Christensen. He attended Davis County schools graduating from Clearfield High School in 1975 where he was a starting pitcher for the baseball team for all three years. He attended Utah Valley University on a baseball scholarship for two years.
He joined the U.S. Navy and served four years in Hawaii at the base hospital as a doctor's assistant.
After his honorable discharge from the Navy he began his career in the car business which he stayed with for the remainder of his working years as a salesman, Sales Manager and for six years as a consultant to dealerships throughout the United States. During this time the family lived in Layton, UT, Evanston, WY, Canyon City, CO, St. George, UT and Albion, ID. His last years until 2020 were spent in Syracuse, UT until moving to North Ogden.
When he wasn't working, he could be found at the ball park coaching young boys in baseball and football. He was so looking forward to working with his own grandsons as they were just getting old enough to learn how to play. How proud he was of all his grandchildren and looked for ways to spend more time with them. He was a low handicap golfer and loved to play in tournaments. He also loved hunting and horses and in his middle years spent what time he could in the outdoors. When the cold weather came he enjoyed refereeing BYU Football and the Utah Jazz Basketball from his recliner chair in front of the TV.
In June of 1976, he married Marilyn Tanner. They were later divorced. He married Donna Engelhardt January 26, 1980, while serving in Hawaii. They had two daughters, Dana (Hontz) of Waxahachie TX; and Ashley (Scott), currently living in Germany. After Curt and Donna were divorced he married the love of his life Colleen Kennedy of Roy, April 15, 1988, in Ogden. Their marriage was solemnized a year later in the Ogden Temple. They have three children, Katie, Torri, (Ken Millburn) and Craig.
He was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by all of his children, his wife and eight grandchildren, one great-grandson, his father Bob, a brother Jeff (Dorine) of Syracuse; and three sisters, Shelly (Dave Hogan) of Salt Lake; Kimberley (Ron Isaacson) of Syracuse; and Lisa (Rob Crown) of Layton. He was preceded in death by his Mother Laurie and one grandson Jaxon Wayne Scott.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Sunday, January 31st from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com