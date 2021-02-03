Cynthia "Cindy" Stoddard Hutchison
Cynthia "Cindy" Stoddard Hutchison of Ennis, Montana, passed away unexpectedly in Bozeman, Montana, on January 22, 2021. Cindy was born and raised in West Point, Utah, to Wes and Edna Stoddard, November 15, 1947. She was the first of their children. Growing up in West Point was fun and care free for Cindy. She graduated from Clearfield High in Clearfield, Utah, and obtained her Associate Degree of Cosmetology. She worked as a beautician for many years. Cindy married Bobby Dominguez. They later divorced. Cindy married Brent Smith. They later divorced. She later married John Hutchison (divorced). They built their beautiful retirement home in Ennis, Montana, and raised thoroughbred racehorses together. She had passion for everything related to horse racing, and enjoyed watching one of the eight champion thoroughbreds she owned during her lifetime. Cindy also had a love of fly fishing, especially on the Madison River and her favorite spot, Bacon Rind Creek. She enjoyed the outdoors, firearms, horse back riding, traveling, and exploring all the back roads of Montana. Our family has amazing memories of spending time at our family cabin on Flathead Lake and condo in West Yellowstone with her, and how she made each moment count.
She is survived by her children Todd Dominguez, Selena Daems (Kevin), Meta Hutchison, JD Hutchison, her mother Edna Stoddard Jones, her sisters Linda Lewis, Janine Sherwood, Joan Shriver, Doris Thomas (deceased), Joyce Nance (deceased). Her brothers Jim Stoddard, Jay Jones, Jack Stoddard (deceased), Gene Stoddard (deceased). She has ten grandchildren, Geri Lynn Dominguez Muir (deceased), Shelby Dominguez, Ally Daems, Brianna Daems, Caitlyn Daems, Luke Daems, Jade Frost, Eric Frost, Tytus Hutchison, and Sami Hutchison.
Due to Covid there will be no funeral. Her family would like to express appreciation to the people in her life who made it complete and beautiful! A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Utah.