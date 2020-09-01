Cynthia Gayle (Nelson) Frazier
1943 - 2020
Cynthia Gayle Frazier of Riverdale Utah died at home with her loving husband, Larry Frazier and her youngest daughter and youngest son at her side on August 28, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her 1st husband of 41 years Melvin Nelson; 1 son and 1 granddaughter.
She was cared for at home by her husband, son Doug Nelson, Doug's partner Todd Harkley and daughter Neva Chapman.
She is leaving behind 6 children; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; also 2 sisters and 1 brother.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Lawn in Cypress, CA
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com