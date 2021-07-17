Cynthia L. Thompson
December 25, 1947 ~ July 8, 2021
A Loving mother and grandmother, strong spirit with a passion for love and laughter.
Cynthia L Thompson (Cindy) passed away Thursday July 8 at the age of 73.
She was born Christmas day in San Francisco, California on December 25, 1947, to Albert E. Welch and Doris Boone. The youngest of six children, was raised and attended schools in Sandpoint, Idaho, crowned Miss Sandpoint 1966, and there she met her husband William E. Dunn (Bill).
Cindy and Bill were married July 15, 1966, in Coeur d'Alene, ID and had two children (Shane and Rozann).
She was tragically widowed in 1970.
She Married George A. Tabish in 1972 who had three children and in 1974 Cindy and George had her third child (Daniel). Together, with six kids they made their home in North Ogden, Utah.
Later in life Cindy attended Weber State University and Walla Walla University where she earned a Master of Social Work degree and subsequently moved back to Utah and worked at Weber Human Services as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.
She was most passionate about working with children and helping families cope through difficult circumstances as she knew difficulty herself after having survived the loss of her husband, the father of her own children, at a very young age.
Cindy spoke fondly of her days swimming at Lake Pend Oreille where she grew up, after moving to Utah she enjoyed golf at the country club, running marathons, snowmobiling, creating art and paintings and making a beautiful home. Her free spirit embraced all the beauty and challenge that life has to offer. She faced these challenges with a beautiful smile, a strong work ethic, and a love of family, characteristics that live on in her children and grandchildren.
Cynthia is survived by two sisters Lois and Judith, her three children Shane (Jacy), Rozann, and Daniel (Alexis), three stepchildren Bill, Georgia, and Deana, and nine grandchildren Chance, Jaden, Preston, Zane, Zoe, Kai, Griffin, Fisher, and Sophie.
While her family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember their mother and grandmother in a way that honors her spirit in a Celebration of Life ceremony. It will take place at Leavitt's Mortuary at 836 36th Street in Ogden, Utah on Tuesday, July 20 from 6:00-8:00 pm.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com