January 16, 1928 ~ July 13, 2019
NORTH OGDEN ? Cyril Call, 91, died of causes incident to age Saturday, July 13, 2019. He passed away peacefully surround by his loving wife, children and grandchildren.
Cyril was born January 16, 1928, to Frank and Johanne Call in Ogden, UT. His father worked for the railroad during the 1930's and 40's so Cyril had to the opportunity of living in several small railroad towns throughout Nevada in his early years. He always said though things were at times difficult it was a great way to grow up.
After graduating from Ogden High School, he served a Latter-day Saint Spanish speaking mission to the southwest United States. Upon his return he met his eternal sweetheart Joanne Taylor. They were married for time and all eternity on June 1, 1951, in the Salt Lake Temple. This union would produce six children and has now grown to include 27 grandchildren and 49 great- grandchildren.
He served in the United States Army early in their marriage. He later attended Weber College, receiving his bachelor's degree in accounting and then went to work at Hill Air Force Base as a procurement officer until he retired.
Cyril was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings during his life, including councilor in the bishopric, high priest group leadership, teacher and a faithful home teacher and minister. Joanne and he also served a mission together in the Kentucky-Louisville Mission.
Cyril's greatest joy in his life was his family. He leaves a wonderful legacy of love and example to all those who knew him, but especially to his family. He dearly loved them all and always had a way of making each one feel like they were his favorite son, daughter, son or daughter-in-law or grandchild.
He is survived by his devoted wife Joanne, of 68 years, daughters, Jennifer Call Stoker (Bill), Kathy Call Offret (David), Marybeth Call Runnels (Brian) and sons, Joseph (RaQuelle) and Russell Kent Call (Dana). Their second daughter, Marcianne Call Monsen (Scott) passed away on June 8, 1976.
Also surviving are two brothers Rey and Lynn. Preceding him in death are his parents, three brothers and a sister.
The Call family would like to express deep appreciation to the doctors and nurses that helped care for Cyril during his illness. And special thanks to Debbie Johnson and Inspiration Hospice for their sweet and tender care.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the North Ogden 9th Ward, 205 E. Elberta Dr. Viewings will be held at the church on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and prior to the service from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Interment, Washington Heights Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
